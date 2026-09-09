Exposition: Cody Diekhoff, AKA 'Chicago Farmer', Previews Final Fall 2026 'Tunes at Twilight' Performance of the Season

On this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast', we speak with founding member Cody Diekhoff of 'Chicago Farmer & The Fieldnotes' about his 'Tunes at Twilight' performance on Friday, September 11, at the Ivers Square Gazebo in Cape Girardeau.

The show at 6:30 p.m. that evening concludes the Fall 2026 Season of 'Tunes at Twilight'.

During our conversation, we talked about his transition from a solo folk singer to performing with a band called 'The Field Notes'. After 20 years of solo work, he formed a band eight years ago and released a new album in March 2026: HOMEAID, which features the song 'Great River Road'—a reference to the route that runs along the Mississippi River and the family members and friends who call the area home.

Cody performs both solo and with the band, though he's performing by himself for the 'Tunes at Twilight' show.

When asked about his influences, he credits the songwriting and lifestyles of John Prine, Arlo Guthrie, and Steve Goodman.

He says he draws inspiration from his Midwestern roots, having lived in the small community of Delavan, Illinois, to the larger metros of Chicago and Bloomington, Illinois.

You can find a list of his upcoming shows and music on his website, chicagofarmer.com

