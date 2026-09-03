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Arts & Culture
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Andy Tanas Previews Upcoming 'Tunes at Twilight' Show on Fri. Sept. 4th

By John Moore
Published September 3, 2026 at 4:57 PM CDT

On this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast', we speak with Andy Tanas, a southern rock and country musician, who's played in bands such as Black Oak Arkansas, Krokus, and The Rompers.

He's the musical guest for the 'Tunes at Twilight' show at Ivers Square Gazebo in Cape Girardeau, Friday, September 4th at 6:30 p.m.

Our conversation spanned many topics, including his last CD, "The Songs from the New South," released in 2004, and his transition from being part of a touring sound crew for Lynyrd Skynyrd and others, a key member of the bands Black Oak Arkansas and Krocus, to becoming an independent artist.

He still tours solo, performing two or three nights a week. Tanas is also working on a memoir book series, covering his upbringing in Memphis and his music career, and hopes to get back into the studio soon.

When the topic shifted to live music, he voiced concerns about declining live music attendance due to unpredictable social media outreach to fans, the impact of COVID-19 on live venues, and the cost of travel and tickets.

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Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast Old Town CapeTunes at TwilightIvers Square
John Moore
John is a proud 2006 Alum of Southeast Missouri State University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication – Radio option, with a minor in Management. He has been a life-long listener of KRCU Public Radio, but began his radio career as a student DJ on Rage 103.7 KDMC-LP in 2003.
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