© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
web header.png
Southeast Missouri's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
tyh_thumbnail_logo_0.png
To Your Health

To Your Health: A Very COVID Halloween

Published October 29, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT
Picture1.png

One for All Missouri states that traditional Halloween activities like trick or treating or going to parties can increase your chances of catching and spreading COVID-19. However, celebrating holidays can be important during challenging times.

There are ways to safely keep some Halloween traditions, or you could get creative and wind up with a new tradition that lasts long after the pandemic is over!

If you are giving out treats, keep in mind these guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

• Give out treats outdoors
• Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters by setting  up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.
• Wash hands before handling treats.
• Wear a cloth face covering; costume masks are not a substitute.

If you will be taking kids trick or treating, bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people. Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you. Make your cloth face covering part of your costume, but don’t put a costume mask on top of a cloth mask, which can make breathing difficult.

Consider some fun activities that are alternatives to parties, such as a simple pumpkin carving or horror movie night with the people you live with, or something that can involve more people and might require a little more planning, like a neighborhood costume parade, or a spooky movie projected outdoors. 

Tags

To Your HealthTo Your HealthHalloweenCOVID-19 Safety
Stay Connected
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an instructor and the director of health communication for Southeast Missouri State University’s Department of Communication Studies and Modern Languages. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
See stories by Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Latest Episodes