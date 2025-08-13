© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever-changing landscape of health news.

To Your Health: Backpack Awareness

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published August 13, 2025 at 11:08 AM CDT
flickr user Chris Yarzab (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

What if when we talked about kids going “back to school” we considered their actual backs and their spinal health?

A 2006 study in The Pediatric Journal of Orthopedics found 37% of children experience back pain due to carrying heavy backpacks. Rob Danoff, a doctor of osteopathic medicine and a certified family physician with Philadelphia’s Aria Health System compares the spine to the frame of a house: it’s what keeps your child’s body sturdy and upright. Put too much weight on this frame while a young body is still developing, and it could change a kid’s posture, compress his spine, and impair growth.

The American Occupational Therapy Association sponsors “weigh-ins” to show students how heavy their backpacks are becoming and suggest ways to lighten the load as well as carry it better. Different compartments and pockets should be utilized to distribute weight. Heavier items should be placed closer to the center and lighter items toward the front. The pack should not be more than 15% of a person’s weight. Utilize both arm straps, as well as hip and sternum straps if the pack has them. The backpack should fit snugly against the back. Check each day to make sure you aren’t carrying unnecessary weight. For example, take empty water bottles and fill them at school.

Resources:
https://www.aota.org/conference-events/backpack-safety-awareness-day.aspx

http://journals.lww.com/pedorthopaedics/Abstract/2006/05000/Back_Pain_and_Backpacks_in_School_Children.15.aspx

http://time.com/4017521/your-kids-enormous-backpack/

https://www.aota.org/~/media/Corporate/Files/Backpack/meet-your-backpack-8-2014.pdf
Tags
Health & Science To Your Health
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
See stories by Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Related Content