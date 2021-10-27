To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever changing landscape of health news.
Every Thursday, Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs provides health information you can trust. With trustworthy sources, she explores the fact and fiction surrounding various medical conditions and treatments, makes you aware of upcoming screenings, gives you prevention strategies and more…all to your health.
Latest Episodes
One for All Missouri states that traditional Halloween activities like trick or treating or going to parties can increase your chances of catching and spreading COVID-19. However, celebrating holidays can be important during challenging times.
Last year, a few weeks before Christmas, one of my best friends texted me “I have very strange news.” I wasn’t sure what would come next, but I sure…
A friend recently shared his and his partner’s COVID story. They were both fully vaccinated and masked in public settings, but when his partner discovered…
In the early 1990s, the Susan G. Komen Foundation, Estee Lauder and Self magazine began distributing pink ribbons at events to promote breast cancer…
Fall has arrived! The leaves are turning colors, the air is getting cool and crisp…and you’re sneezing?Allergies don’t just occur as things bloom in the…
As the flu season approaches in the United States, health experts are warning that the addition of another respiratory illness on top of the ongoing…
You might hear it referred to as “Long COVID” or “Post-COVID Syndrome” and the people who have it, “Long Haulers.” Johns Hopkins Medicine describes it as,…
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but…
On June 15, 2020 the American Red Cross began testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.An antibody test screens for…