To Your Health: Medical Conditions Aggravated by Sun and Heat

As the temperatures rise and the sun’s rays intensify, it’s important to be aware that certain medications can make you more vulnerable to the adverse effects of heat and UV light.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, some medicines contain ingredients that may cause photosensitivity.

Photosensitivity is a chemically induced change in the skin that makes a person sensitive to sunlight, causing sunburn-like symptoms. There are two types of photosensitivity – photoallergy and phototoxicity. Photoallergy is an allergic reaction of the skin and may not occur until several days after sun exposure. Phototoxicity, which is more common, is a skin irritation that can occur within a few hours of sun exposure.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that some medications can cause heat intolerance because they interfere with thermoregulation, amplifying the risk of harm from hot weather due to increased or decreased sweating, reduced thirst sensation, reduced blood vessel dilation, and reduced cardiac output.

To prevent adverse reactions, Consumer Reports recommends knowing your medications and their potential side effects, staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen and seeking shade, staying cool, and knowing the signs of heat illness. Because heat stroke can cause confusion, you may not be able to recognize it in yourself. This is why it can be helpful to establish a practice of check-ins, particularly with older or other vulnerable people.

