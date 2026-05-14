SEMO Spotlight: Samuel Kawadza, Former ISA President and EHHS Senior Senator

In this episode of ‘SEMO Spotlight’, we speak with Samuel Kawadza, who has just finished his Junior year as a Communication Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University. He is originally from Zimbabwe, and in this extended interview, Sam details his decision to attend SEMO.

During the conversation, Sam talks about what his major entails and what inspired his heavy involvement in the International Student Association and the Student Government Association, among his other campus organizations

Sam served as the Senior Senator for SEMO’s College of Education, Health, and Human Services this past academic year and provided input about the college’s new strategic plan.

He also outlines how he surveyed and communicated students’ opinions on the shuttle services at SEMO, after CTA (Cape Girardeau Transit Authority) began overseeing these services at the start of this academic year.

Throughout the interview, Kawadza emphasized how a college student can create significant change at their university and local community. He encourages other International Students to get involved and create an impact within the Cape Girardeau community.

