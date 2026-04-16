SEMO Spotlight: The Conservatory of Theatre and Dance Seniors are Broadway Bound

In this episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak to Broadway-bound senior, Miko Hare, and Sara Steffens, the Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance Administrative Assistant.

They shared their experience with the Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance's annual 'Senior Send-Off'. The 'Broadway-Bound Senior Send-off' is a reception and preview performance highlighting individual student talent, set for Saturday, April 18th.

The Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance at the River Campus's special celebration and fundraising event aims to propel graduating BFA students toward professional opportunities in New York City.

'The Broadway-Bound Senior Send-off' is a reception and preview performance set for Saturday, April 18, followed the next weekend by the senior trip to New York for master classes and industry-facing showcases.

The event raises funds to support selected seniors’ travel and showcase expenses, giving students a chance to present themselves to agents, casting directors, and other industry professionals. Proceeds will fund travel, master classes, and the production of materials (recorded scenes and reels) to help students launch careers in theatre, musical theatre, and design and technology.

A showcase is tailored to each senior, and this year’s showcase was redesigned to increase industry exposure. Unlike typical conservatory productions, each piece is specifically curated to highlight individual seniors’ strengths.

BFA musical theatre students will perform live on stage, each presenting a solo, duet, or scene, while BFA acting students will present recorded monologues and scenes filmed on location, so they can be distributed as high-quality reels to casting professionals.

BFA design and technology students will display work such as masks and costume pieces in the Culture Arts Center atrium during the reception.

Senior performer Miko Hare, who both sings and accompanies himself on guitar in multiple numbers and will perform a scene from the film Garden State, described the opportunity as “fantastic.” He and his classmates appreciate the chance to meet leading industry figures and gain firsthand experience of life in New York: scouting neighborhoods, learning how to navigate the city, and practicing the professional rhythms of auditions and networking.

The sendoff aims to spotlight the hard work behind conservatory training while giving graduating students a platform to shine as they take the next step toward professional careers in New York.

The evening will include hors d’oeuvres, drinks, entertainment, and a raffle or live auction, with all proceeds going directly to the students’ transition from conservatory training to professional work. Alumni Audrey Stanfield and Matthew Buttrey will return to help host the event.

Community and sponsorship of 'The Broadway-Bound Senior Send-off' is presented by the Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance Society and supported by local sponsors, including Banterra Bank, City of Cape Girardeau, Commerce Bank, H&R Block of Jackson, St. Francis Healthcare, and SEMO Dining.

