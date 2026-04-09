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SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Louise Isenberg, Sole Freshman Assistant Costume Shop Director

By Ella Tinsley
Published April 9, 2026 at 9:27 AM CDT
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In this episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with Louise Isenberg, a freshman in her second semester, majoring in Technical Theatre with a focus in Costume Design, who has earned a role as the only assistant shop director.

As assistant shop director, she’s embraced a busy, hands-on role by pushing herself to stay active and take on responsibilities in the costume shop.

Louise says she’s found strong connections on the River Campus, especially among tech and design peers.

She notes that while she has fewer classes with performers, the fittings and interactions with them have been polite and enjoyable. Late nights, whether tasked with homework or show work, have been frequent but rewarding.

Her favorite part of college work is being in the shop and contributing to productions; outside academics, she values meeting people from diverse backgrounds. Coming from a small town in northern Indiana, Louise appreciates how conversations with students from many places have broadened her perspective.

As a shop assistant, she’s learned practical skills from staff like job manager Ben and advisor Scott, from small details, like snap placement order, to larger construction techniques. She’s grateful for how quickly she’s developed abilities and for the variety of opportunities on campus.

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SEMO Spotlight SEMOTheater Design and TechJeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and DanceTheatreRiver Campus
Ella Tinsley
Ella Tinsley is a senior at Southeast Missouri State University majoring in Mass Communications: Advertising and Public Relations. She joined the staff of KRCU Public Radio in December 2024 and is a co-producer of <i>Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast</i> and <i>SEMO Spotlight</i>.
See stories by Ella Tinsley
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