SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Tim Nicolai

By Isabelle Murphy
Published September 26, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT
Southeast Missouri State University

After graduating from Southeast Missouri State University in 2005 with a BFA in acting and directing, Tim Nicolai worked at various regional theaters before attending NYU and graduating in 2015.

Currently, Nicolai is an assistant professor at the Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance and directing the Fall 2024 production of 'Noises Off'.

In this episode, Nicolai details his beginnings in the Fine Arts, passion for acting and directing, and his advice for students and young actors.

SEMO Spotlight River CampusTheatreFine Arts
Isabelle Murphy
Isabelle Murphy joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023. She is the co-producer of the podcast 'SEMO Spotlight', and also serves as co-host of 'Morning Edition' on KRCU Public Radio. Isabelle is a Music: Vocal Performance Major at Southeast Missouri State and is active in vocal ensembles and performances at the River Campus.
