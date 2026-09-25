Going Public: Fall 2026 Severe Weather Awareness Week, Sept. 28th - Oct. 2nd, and How to Prepare

In this episode of 'Going Public', we speak with Christine Wielgos, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky.

Fall 2026 Severe Weather Awareness Week is September 28 to October 2.

Each day of the week, there is a different focus on weather safety, being weather aware, the difference between watches and warnings, tornado facts and preparedness, severe thunderstorms and their hazards and flash flooding.

Wielgos also talked about sudden severe weather and sometimes rapidly changing forecasts during fall, and having multiple ways of receiving reliable forecasts depending on your activity and location to stay prepared.