© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Going Public

Going Public: Fall 2026 Severe Weather Awareness Week, Sept. 28th - Oct. 2nd, and How to Prepare

By John Moore
Published September 25, 2026 at 7:29 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
2026 Fall Severe Weather Safety Awareness Week is Sept. 28th - Oct. 2nd.
NWS/Paducah, KY
/
https://www.weather.gov/pah
2026 Fall Severe Weather Safety Awareness Week is Sept. 28th - Oct. 2nd.

In this episode of 'Going Public', we speak with Christine Wielgos, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky.

Fall 2026 Severe Weather Awareness Week is September 28 to October 2.

Each day of the week, there is a different focus on weather safety, being weather aware, the difference between watches and warnings, tornado facts and preparedness, severe thunderstorms and their hazards and flash flooding.

Wielgos also talked about sudden severe weather and sometimes rapidly changing forecasts during fall, and having multiple ways of receiving reliable forecasts depending on your activity and location to stay prepared.

Tags
Going Public Fall Severe Weather Safety and Preparedness CampaignNational Weather ServiceEmergency Management
John Moore
John is a proud 2006 Alum of Southeast Missouri State University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication – Radio option, with a minor in Management. He has been a life-long listener of KRCU Public Radio, but began his radio career as a student DJ on Rage 103.7 KDMC-LP in 2003.
See stories by John Moore
Latest Episodes