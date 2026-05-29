Going Public: Leslie Washington, with 'Moms Demand Action', Discusses Upcoming 2026 'Wear Orange' Weekend, June 5th to 7th

In this episode of 'Going Public', we speak with Leslie Washington, a local volunteer and advocate with the group 'Moms Demand Action', about the upcoming 'Wear Orange' weekend, June 5th through the 7th, 2026. which honors the victims and survivors, and amplifies awareness of America's gun violence crisis.

Wear Orange Weekend is held annually on the first weekend of June to honor victims of gun violence. The event, organized by 'SEMO Moms Demand Action' and Everytown for Gun Safety, takes place on June 5th at Noon in Cape Girardeau's Peace Park.

The event will include a proclamation by Cape Girardeau Mayor Robbie Guard, a speech by Cape Girardeau 2nd Ward Councilwoman Tameka Randle, and activities such as a service project to collect gently used books for a summer reading program and the distribution of free gun locks.

The organization also plans to offer a 'Be Smart' presentation, emphasizing safe storage of firearms to prevent child access. There will also be moments to reflect through a litany and prayers.

Washington also discusses legislative efforts, including red flag laws, and her personal motivation to advocate against gun violence, driven by the loss of her cousins and local community members.

