Going Public: Economics Professor Explains Tax Propositions on April 2026 General Municipal Election Ballot in Cape Girardeau County

On this episode of 'Going Public', we spoke with Dr. David Yaskevich, Southeast Missouri State University, Accounting, Economics, & Finance Chair and Professor, about two major tax propositions, which will appear on the upcoming April 7, 2026, General Municipal Election Ballot.

In the upcoming April 2026 General Municipal Election, Cape Girardeau County voters will consider 'Proposition A' and 'Proposition B', which aim to prevent property tax increases on primary residences.

'Proposition A' would exempt senior citizens aged 62 and older from property tax increases unless their homes are renovated or the tax levy increases.

'Proposition B' would cap annual property tax increases at 5% or the inflation rate, whichever is higher.

Dr. David Yaskevich, Southeast Missouri State University, Accounting, Economics, & Finance Chair and Professor, explained that such measures, similar to California's Prop 13, can provide property tax relief but may limit local government revenue and create economic disparities between long-term and new residents.

'Proposition A': Exemption for Senior Citizens

'Proposition A' would exempt senior citizens aged 62 and older from increases in property tax liability on their primary residence.



The exemption would freeze the tax liability unless there are renovations or improvements made to the home or an increase in the tax levy.



Applications for the exemption would likely be handled by the county tax assessor's office.

'Proposition B': Property Tax Cap

'Proposition B' would cap the annual increase in property tax liability for primary residences at five percent, or the inflation rate based on the consumer price index (CPI), whichever is higher.



Economic Impact of Property Tax Freezes

Dr. Yaskevich talked about the uneven relief provided by property tax freezes, with more relief in high-growth areas and less in areas with weaker growth.

He noted that in Cape Girardeau County, a five percent cap on property tax growth would likely be binding, as home values often rise by more than five percent annually.

Cape Girardeau County is one of several 5 percent counties in the region.

There is also the potential for property tax freezes to impact local government revenue and services, as well as housing markets.

Potential Downsides of Property Tax Freezes

Dr. Yaskevich also addressed the potential downsides of property tax freezes, including reduced tax revenue for local services and potential shifts to other forms of taxation.

He explained that property tax freezes can create an implicit subsidy for long-term homeowners, making housing artificially cheaper for them compared to new residents.

The concept of a "lock-in effect" is also introduced, where property tax freezes incentivize long-term residents to stay in their homes, potentially burdening new residents with higher tax liabilities.

Overall, Dr. Yaskevich concluded the conversation by noting that the April 7, 2026, election will provide valuable data for economists and academics to study the economic impacts of property tax freezes.

Other Ballot Measures

Other issues that appear on the Cape Girardeau County April 2026 ballot include a County 911 Subscriber Fee Question, Proposition Tigers- Cape Girardeau School District No. 63, and a question for the City of Delta, which addresses combining waterworks and sewerage system revenue bonds in the amount of up to Five Million Dollars ($5,000,000) for acquiring, constructing, extending, and improving the City's combined waterworks and sewerage system, which includes the cost of operation and maintenance.