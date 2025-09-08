Going Public: Jessica Hill, Exec. Dir. of Safe House of Southeast Missouri, Talks About Accepting New State-Level Role with MOCADSV

After a decade, Jessica Hill will be stepping into a new role, having led the Safe House of Southeast Missouri as the organization's Executive Director since March 2015.

On Thurs. Sept. 4, 2025, the Safe House of Southeast Missouri announced that Hill had accepted the position of Chief Public Affairs Officer with the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence (MOCADSV) and will be leaving the Safe House at the end of September.

According to the press release, in her new role, Hill will "continue to work closely with the Safe House and other member agencies of MOCADSV in the areas of public policy and communications".

She explained the coalition's role in providing training, technical assistance, and public policy support to domestic violence service providers across Missouri, which she has been involved with for over 10 years, serving as the chair of the public policy committee for six years.

Hill discussed her continued focus on influencing laws to support survivors of domestic violence and hold abusers accountable, as well as assisting with communications and publications.

The announcement also stated that the Board of Directors would announce plans for the future leadership of the Safe House in the near future.

Hill started her journey with the regional non-profit as a volunteer and became a member of the Board of Directors in 2011. She then began serving as the Director of Development, beginning in January 2014.

On Fri. Sept. 5, KRCU Public Radio spoke with Jessica Hill about the many changes and accomplishments the organization has seen over the past years, namely the major Safe Tomorrows Capital Campaign, resulting in the construction of the $2.2 million, 18,000 square foot shelter in 2019 for 20 adults and children; and the 2023 transition of the Safe House's outreach office and thrift store to a larger, and more accessible location at 2350 Independence Street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Jessica Hill recapped her tenure, highlighting the construction of a new, larger, and more accessible shelter with 40 beds, replacing the previous 17-bed facility; the trained crisis advocates who are available to answer calls and texts around the clock, offering support to individuals experiencing domestic violence; the popular Vintage Now annual fundraiser; and the new, upcoming fundraising successor, The Next Level scheduled for October 11 at the Buckner Ragsdale Event Center, which will feature seven musical acts for entertainment.

Hill expressed confidence in the organization's continued strength and success under new leadership.

Kara Clark Summers, the Safe House Board President, in the announcement, talked about Hill's impact. "On behalf of the Board, I want to express our heartfelt gratitude to Jessical Hill for her leadership and dedication to our mission."

Summers also acknowledged Hill's lasting legacy within the domestic violence agency, which began in 1991. "Her passion, vision, and hard work have left a lasting mark on our organization and the many we serve. While we are sad to see her go, we are excited for her new opportunity and confident she will continue to make a positive impact in her next role. We wish Jessica much success and happiness in this next chapter", said Summers.

The Safe House of Southeast Missouri continues to provide comprehensive services to adults and children who have experienced domestic violence. More information is available at www.semosafehouse.org. The 24-hour hotline can be reached at 1-800-341-1830, and the text line is available at 573-340-1060 for those in need of assistance.