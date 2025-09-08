-
Going Public: Jessica Hill, Exec. Dir. of Safe House of Southeast Missouri, Talks About Accepting New State-Level Role with MOCADSVOn Thursday, Sept. 4, The Safe House of Southeast Missouri announced that its Executive Director, Jessica Hill, had accepted the position of Chief Public Affairs Officer with the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence (MOCADSV) and will be leaving the Safe House at the end of September 2025.
