Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Aug. 16th 'Tunes at Twilight' Guest Duo, 'Sam + Jess' Share Stories of Music, Life and Family

By Isabelle Murphy
Published August 13, 2024 at 5:53 PM CDT
Sam + Jess
Birds Corner Photography
/
Sam + Jess Music
Sam + Jess

This episode of 'Exposition' shines the spotlight on the sister duo, 'Sam + Jess', who are this week's guest performers on the 2024 Fall Series of 'Tunes at Twilight', Friday, August 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Ivers Square Gazebo in Downtown Cape Girardeau.

Making their official debut in 2020, 'Sam + Jess' (Sam Gates and Jessie Schupbach) are a sister duo from Southern Illinois. Their parents, Larry and Debbie Schupbach, instilled their love for music from a young age by singing harmonies together at their local church.

Sam eventually made her way to Cape Girardeau, MO to attend SEMO and later became a teacher, continuing her musical journey by teaching.

Jessie moved to Cape years later so that they may finally reconnect. They started performing live almost immediately. Now the two have become regulars around the Cape scene and have begun writing. They've had the honor to be a part of the Shipyard Music Festival and also have two originals available for streaming.

Isabelle Murphy
Isabelle Murphy joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023. She is the co-producer of the podcast 'SEMO Spotlight', and also serves as co-host of 'Morning Edition' on KRCU Public Radio. Isabelle is a Music: Vocal Performance Major at Southeast Missouri State and is active in vocal ensembles and performances at the River Campus.
