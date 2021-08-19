Whitney QuickHost - Consumer Handbook
Cape Girardeau native Whitney Quick is the Regional Director of Better Business Bureau in Cape Girardeau, MO, and is responsible for outreach efforts in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois. Quick is a graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and Southeast Missouri University where she majored in public relations. Quick enjoys helping educate consumers in the southeast Missouri region by sharing consumer tips with groups and educating them about BBB’s resources.
If you want to make a change in your professional life, hiring a career coach can help you clarify your goals and identify any obstacles in the way.
Consumer Handbook: Which Items On Your Holiday Shopping List Are Impacted By The Microchip Shortage?It’s always a good idea to get your holiday shopping done early, but this year it’s more important than ever. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a microchip…
Identity theft is stressful, and it can do tremendous damage to your finances. It’s important to recognize the signs early. The earlier you notice…
Consumer Handbook: An Estimated 14 Million people Were Victims To Job Scams Employment scams are on the rise in a turbulent job market created by the…
From restaurants to human resources firms, businesses in all industries are struggling with staffing shortages. A lack of trust between workers and…
As leaves begin to fall and garden plants go to seed, homeowners may be thinking about hiring a lawn or landscape firm to clean up yards before winter.…
Many people are savvy enough to know that tech support scammers often reach out to potential victims by phone or with a popup.Even if the person takes a…
Many online shops offer "buy now, pay later" installment services that target high school and college students. These services are quickly gaining in…
Scammers have been using employment scams to trick people out of their personal information and money for years. These scams often target students or…
During this time of the year, college students are having to spend money on tuition payments and school supplies as they begin a new semester. Scammers…