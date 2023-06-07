Consumer Handbook: How to Choose a Storage Unit

Economic uncertainties have numerous consumers on the move. Many may be looking for storage units to facilitate these changes in living situation. It’s important to find a trustworthy storage facility, especially for prized possessions or antiques.

Better Business Bureau advises doing careful research before committing your items to a storage facility. BBB received nearly 2,700 complaints last year about storage units.

In many cases, customers said they were unable to access their storage units after paying a deposit, their belongings were damaged while in the units or items were taken from the units without their knowledge. Other customers said the storage company continued to bill them even after they had canceled their unit and moved out their belongings. Some said companies held their goods hostage until a disputed bill was paid.

BBB offers the following factors to consider when shopping for a storage facility: To make sure you’re paying a reasonable amount, get written estimates from at least three facilities before renting. In addition to a monthly fee, costs can include storage preparation, padding, packing or transportation. There can be extra options, such as electricity, pest control or insurance. Make sure you understand due dates and any minimum time to rent or contract renewal dates. What units are available? Is there a maximum weight limit for unit contents? Can you stack stored materials to the unit’s ceiling? Consider the general climate and whether your belongings could be damaged by water or mold. You may want to consider a climate-controlled unit.