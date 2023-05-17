Consumer Handbook: Give yourself a spring digital makeover

The weather is warming in some parts of the country, inspiring people to clean up or clear the clutter. The one area many overlook isn't the corner of a room or a forgotten closet; it's your digital devices.

We use our phones to shop, scroll through social media, bank, and work. Better Business Bureau reminds everyone that when clearing out the physical clutter, there's probably a bunch of digital data clutter that lives on your electronic devices. If you have a few extra hours or minutes in your day, it may be a good time to give yourself a digital makeover. |

Taking simple, proactive steps will go a long way in safeguarding against potentially disruptive issues – like identity theft, loss of funds, or credit card fraud – that can cause mayhem by compromising your data. Take the time to practice a few precautionary measures, and you will have greater peace of mind – not only this spring but all year round.

Lock down your login: Security is critical to protecting accounts used for work and home. Ensure passphrases for each account are lengthy, unique, and safely stored. Enable 2-factor authentication on all accounts that offer it. Update your system and software. The most current software, web browsers, and operating systems are some of the easiest and fastest ways to protect your most sensitive assets.

Back it up: Protect your personal and workplace data by making electronic copies – or backups – of your most important files. Use the 3-2-1 rule to help guide you: 3 backup copies, two different media types, and one offline in a separate location. Clean up your online presence: When did you last use all the apps on your phone or tablet? Do you know the settings on all social media accounts that check in with friends and family? Check up on all your accounts. Then, control your role by ensuring you know who has administrative access to your accounts. Keep all of your passwords private.