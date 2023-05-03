Consumer Handbook: Hiring a Roof Contractor

Many homeowners are making the move to repair or replace their current roofs. The off-season may be the best time to jump on a home improvement project, with lower prices and available materials.

The Better Business Bureau has tips to keep in mind whenever hiring any contractor to work in your home. Make sure you understand the full scope of the project. What exactly is the roofer going to do? Will they be doing spot repairs or replacing the whole roof? Will they be removing the old roof or covering it with the new roof? Ensure you understand the solutions' pros and cons and that everything is detailed in your contract.

Ask about clean-up and waste removal. Confirm that your contractor will be responsible for taking away all old materials and cleaning up your site after their work is complete. Consider your gutters and landscaping. A roofing job will require ladders that can cause damage when leaned against your gutters or stuck in your landscaping. How will your roofer protect against damage or fix things after the job? What happens if there is bad weather while your roof project is underway? Ask your roofer about what they will do to protect your home in the case of rain or snow.

Check your insurance coverage. If your project is for fixing the damage, check your homeowner’s insurance to see if your project is covered and how you should proceed if it is. You also want to check your contractor’s insurance coverage for worker’s compensation, property damage, and personal liability. Different contractors for different roofing systems. Roofing contractors may be certified to install specific types of roofs. You can check with the manufacturer to see if your contractor is certified for their system. Clearly written proposals that are detailed and broken down into separate line items are a good sign that the contractor is thorough and has prepared an accurate estimate.