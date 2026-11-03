The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.
2026 Midterm Election Coverage from KRCU Public Radio: Tuesday, November 3rd
Tuesday, November 3, 2026, is Midterm Election Day.
Join KRCU Public Radio, along with staff from The Arrow, a student-run news organization at Southeast Missouri State University, for coverage of local races and ballot measures throughout the night and the week, as results are tallied.
Live Election Night Coverage begins on KRCU at 7 p.m.
Polls Open Across Missouri
Polls are open in Missouri from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central Time
What's On The Ballot? Amendments that Voters Should Know About
Learn more about this year's ballot measures here.
Cape Girardeau County Sample Ballot
St. Francois County Sample Ballot
Missouri Statewide Results
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