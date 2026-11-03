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The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

2026 Midterm Election Coverage from KRCU Public Radio: Tuesday, November 3rd

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods,
John MooreLily NiebruggeKerrigan Foster - Arrow ReporterMicah Truelove-HerrickAvagail Nations-Southeast Arrow Reporter
Published November 3, 2026 at 10:10 AM CST
Midterm Election Coverage: KRCU Public Radio and The Arrow. Graphic by Lily Niebrugge.
Lily Niebrugge
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KRCU Public Radio
Midterm Election Coverage: KRCU Public Radio and The Arrow. Graphic by Lily Niebrugge.

Tuesday, November 3, 2026, is Midterm Election Day.

Join KRCU Public Radio, along with staff from The Arrow, a student-run news organization at Southeast Missouri State University, for coverage of local races and ballot measures throughout the night and the week, as results are tallied.

Live Election Night Coverage begins on KRCU at 7 p.m.

Polls Open Across Missouri

Polls are open in Missouri from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central Time

What's On The Ballot? Amendments that Voters Should Know About

Learn more about this year's ballot measures here.

Cape Girardeau County Sample Ballot

Scott County Sample Ballot

Stoddard County Sample Ballot

Perry County Sample Ballot

St. Francois County Sample Ballot

Iron County Sample Ballot

Butler County Sample Ballot

Carter County Ballot

Missouri Statewide Results

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News 2026 Midterm ElectionsElection Coveragesoutheast missouriMissouri Political Campaignsballot initiatives
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
See stories by Dan Woods
John Moore
John is a proud 2006 Alum of Southeast Missouri State University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication – Radio option, with a minor in Management. He has been a life-long listener of KRCU Public Radio, but began his radio career as a student DJ on Rage 103.7 KDMC-LP in 2003.
See stories by John Moore
Lily Niebrugge
Lily Niebrugge is 'The Arrow' Editor-in-Chief—a student-run media publication at Southeast Missouri State University, 'Morning Edition' host, and reporter for KRCU Public Radio.
See stories by Lily Niebrugge
Kerrigan Foster - Arrow Reporter
See stories by Kerrigan Foster - Arrow Reporter
Micah Truelove-Herrick
See stories by Micah Truelove-Herrick
Avagail Nations-Southeast Arrow Reporter
Reporter for the Arrow
See stories by Avagail Nations-Southeast Arrow Reporter