2026 Midterm Election Coverage from KRCU Public Radio: Tuesday, November 3rd

Tuesday, November 3, 2026, is Midterm Election Day.

Join KRCU Public Radio, along with staff from The Arrow, a student-run news organization at Southeast Missouri State University, for coverage of local races and ballot measures throughout the night and the week, as results are tallied.

Live Election Night Coverage begins on KRCU at 7 p.m.

Polls Open Across Missouri

Polls are open in Missouri from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central Time

What's On The Ballot? Amendments that Voters Should Know About

Learn more about this year's ballot measures here.

Cape Girardeau County Sample Ballot

Scott County Sample Ballot

Stoddard County Sample Ballot

Perry County Sample Ballot

St. Francois County Sample Ballot

Iron County Sample Ballot

Butler County Sample Ballot

Carter County Ballot

Missouri Statewide Results