ballot initiatives

One of the groups supporting the lawsuit to follow through with Medicaid expansion is the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, which historically supports the GOP-controlled General Assembly's priorities.
Missouri lawmakers have made moves to undo voter-approved initiatives — and make it harder for constitutional amendments to be enacted. But efforts to curb the initiative petition process are getting bipartisan pushback.
Filing a ballot initiative in Missouri could cost you. A House elections committee had its final work session on a bill about ballot initiative petitions…