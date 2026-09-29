© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Juvenile killed, two SEMO students injured in downtown Cape Girardeau shooting

KRCU Public Radio | By Katrina Douglass,
Abby Volz
Published September 29, 2026 at 9:48 AM CDT
Officers patrolling the downtown area around 2 a.m. on Sunday, September 27, heard multiple gunshots in the first block of North Main Street. Responding officers located two gunshot victims, including a juvenile and an adult, and immediately provided medical aid until emergency personnel arrived. The juvenile was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, and the adult victim was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle. Authorities were later notified by hospital staff that two additional adult victims had arrived seeking treatment for gunshot wounds related to the incident. The juvenile victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Cape Girardeau Police Department
/
Facebook
Officers patrolling the downtown area around 2 a.m. on Sunday, September 27, heard multiple gunshots in the first block of North Main Street. Responding officers located two gunshot victims, including a juvenile and an adult, and immediately provided medical aid until emergency personnel arrived. The juvenile was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, and the adult victim was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle. Authorities were later notified by hospital staff that two additional adult victims had arrived seeking treatment for gunshot wounds related to the incident. The juvenile victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A juvenile was killed, and three adults were reportedly injured in a shooting early Sunday morning, Sept. 27, in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in the 0-100 block of North Main Street, according to Cape Girardeau police reports. A juvenile was killed, and three adults were injured in the shooting, with two adults confirmed by city officials to be international students at Southeast Missouri State University.

One of the SEMO students sustained injuries in the leg and the other in the arm. City officials also stated that the SEMO students were not involved in the altercation.

Police said officers were patrolling downtown when they heard multiple gunshots. They found a juvenile and an adult suffering from gunshot wounds. Two additional adults later arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The juvenile was later pronounced dead.

As of Monday, Sept. 28, no one had been arrested for the shooting itself.

However, Herman Jackson III, 24, was arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. He is in jail on a $500,000 bond following the shooting.

Herman Jackson III's mugshot was taken at 12:08 am on Sept. 28, 2026. Jackson was arrested for tampering with physical evidence.
Photo from Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office
/
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office
Herman Jackson III's mugshot was taken at 12:08 am on Sept. 28, 2026. Jackson was arrested for tampering with physical evidence.

According to the probable cause statement, Jackson took a firearm off the ground after the shooting and attempted to hide it in front of his waistband.

This is an ongoing story. Southeast Arrow originally published this story.
Tags
News Cape Girardeau Police DepartmentshootingGun Violence
Katrina Douglass
See stories by Katrina Douglass
Abby Volz
Abby Volz is a staff writer with the Southeast Arrow.
See stories by Abby Volz