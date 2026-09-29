Juvenile killed, two SEMO students injured in downtown Cape Girardeau shooting

A juvenile was killed, and three adults were reportedly injured in a shooting early Sunday morning, Sept. 27, in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in the 0-100 block of North Main Street, according to Cape Girardeau police reports. A juvenile was killed, and three adults were injured in the shooting, with two adults confirmed by city officials to be international students at Southeast Missouri State University.

One of the SEMO students sustained injuries in the leg and the other in the arm. City officials also stated that the SEMO students were not involved in the altercation.

Police said officers were patrolling downtown when they heard multiple gunshots. They found a juvenile and an adult suffering from gunshot wounds. Two additional adults later arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The juvenile was later pronounced dead.

As of Monday, Sept. 28, no one had been arrested for the shooting itself.

However, Herman Jackson III, 24, was arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. He is in jail on a $500,000 bond following the shooting.

Photo from Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office / Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office Herman Jackson III's mugshot was taken at 12:08 am on Sept. 28, 2026. Jackson was arrested for tampering with physical evidence.

According to the probable cause statement , Jackson took a firearm off the ground after the shooting and attempted to hide it in front of his waistband.

This is an ongoing story. Southeast Arrow originally published this story.