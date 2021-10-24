-
Fourteen others were injured after an employee opened fire at Excel Industries. The sheriff said the shootings appeared random, but there were some "things that triggered this particular individual."
The department's Civil Rights Division will examine whether Chicago police have engaged in a pattern or practice of discriminatory or unconstitutional policing, sources tell NPR's Carrie Johnson.
Information continues to trickle in regarding the deadly shootings Wednesday at Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, Calif.
Officer Jason Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. Van Dyke was captured on dashcam video shooting the teen 16 times.
One man is in the hospital after a shooting on south Middle Street in Cape Girardeau on Monday, Oct. 27.At 3:05 p.m. officers from the Cape Girardeau…