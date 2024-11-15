Shots Fired at Village on the Green Apartment Complex, Near SEMO Campus

This is a developing story. Last updated at 7:28 pm on Nov. 15, 2024.

Late Friday afternoon, Nov. 15th, SEMO DPS received a report of shots fired from the area of the Village on the Green apartment complex. The shooting was adjacent to the Southeast Missouri State University Campus.

Just two months ago on Sept. 11th, the area was the site of another shooting.

According to the report, six to seven shots were fired, but no one was hit.

At the time of the story, the suspects were two black males wearing jeans, one with an orange shirt and the other with a green shirt, and both were at large. Two witnesses stated they saw them with a gun.

Both suspects were last seen in Sloan Creek behind Village on the Green.