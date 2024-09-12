One Person Shot on N. Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau Wed. Sept. 11; Suspect Still at Large

UPDATE at 10:07 on 09/12/24:

Late Wednesday night and Thursday morning, an update was provided by law enforcement on the shooting incident earlier in the evening on Sept. 11, 2024:

From the Cape Girardeau Police Department and SEMO DPS:



On September 11, 2024, at about 5:45 p.m. officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 1100 Block of N. Sprigg Street in reference to shots fired. Officers arrived on the scene and learned one person had received a gunshot wound to her leg. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.



During the course of the investigation, it was determined the shooting occurred on Village Drive. Officers were able to locate evidence that a shooting took place on Village Drive.



At this time, no suspect has been taken into custody.



This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.



Cape Girardeau city police responded to a shooting at the Village on the Green apartment complex adjacent to the Show Me Center on Wednesday, Sept 11.

Cape Girardeau Police Department interim chief Adam Glueck told KFVS that an adult victim was shot in the leg and was transported to a local hospital.

Wednesday’s shooting marks the second shooting in the area near campus within four months, following a shooting at the Show Me Center that left two people injured.

The suspect remains at large.

The Southeast Arrow is a news partner with KRCU Public Radio.

