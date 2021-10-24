-
Coleman, a fierce advocate for young sexual assault survivors, took her own life on Tuesday. “She was so brave but she was tired and scared,” her mother wrote on Facebook.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas called the president's claims of rising crime being related to recent social justice protests as "not just (a) dog whistle, but frankly dog bark, about racial politics.”
Republican Gov. Mike Parson wants to wait until the regular session next year to take up police reform.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday defended the couple who aimed guns at protesters marching on the street in front of their St. Louis home, saying...
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Monday signed an omnibus crime bill that he said will allow law enforcement to crack down on violent criminals. The bill...
Three cities in Southeast Missouri were ranked the top ten most dangerous cities in the state by the Home Security Shield company. Sikeston ranked first…
This week, the Cape Girardeau County Police Department set up an anonymous phone line as a way for citizens to report information to the police without…
Cape Leaders Alliance held a meeting on Saturday August 9th at Mount Moriah church in downtown Cape Girardeau to discuss the recent rise of violence in…
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs department has received what some might describe as a tank, but in reality is a new tool for the department to help…
The Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor’s office filed charges on Wednesday against Deontae L. Perry in connection to the weekend shooting of two…