Cape Girardeau-Bollinger County Major Case Squad Makes Arrest In Friday's Deadly Midtown Cape Shooting

Late Friday evening, a suspect was named in a shooting in mid-town Cape Girardeau, which left one person dead from their injuries.

The Cape Girardeau-Bollinger County Major Case Squad identified the suspect in the shooting as 27-year-old Deandra Leeann Patterson of Cape Girardeau.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecutors Office formally charged Patterson with second-degree murder—a Class A felony, felony armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm—a Class C felony. Patterson is currently being held on a one-million-dollar cash-only bond.

An announcement was made about the arrest around 7:40 pm on Friday, May 9.

Original story: 05/10/25 @ 5:52PM

A shooting in midtown Cape Girardeau early Friday afternoon left one person dead and another injured, according to authorities.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a report of gunfire near the 1500 block of Whitener Street just before 1 pm, Friday, May 9, according to the Cape Girardeau-Bollinger County Major Case Squad.

Officers arriving at the scene found one individual with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital by emergency responders.

According to the report, while officers were still on scene, police were notified by hospital staff that a second gunshot victim had arrived at the emergency room. The victim, identified as 22-year-old Micah Ledbetter of Cape Girardeau, later died from her injuries.

Police secured the area and began processing evidence. The Major Case Squad was activated to lead the investigation.