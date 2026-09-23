Missouri Expert: You Can Still Eat Healthy on a Tight Budget

Nearly 1 million Missourians experienced food insecurity in 2024, as families continued to face higher costs for groceries and other necessities.

The American Heart Association reminds consumers that eating healthy on a budget can start with small substitutions, including lower-cost proteins, whole grains, and homemade alternatives to some packaged foods.

Rachelle Bartnick, vice president of community impact for the American Heart Association in St. Louis, recommended some choices to try.

"You can think about swapping out a sugary bottled dressing with a homemade simple vinaigrette. Then you can think about swapping lean proteins with, say, beans or other legumes," Bartnick suggested.

The association recommended tofu, canned tuna or lean ground turkey and chicken as budget-friendly protein options. It suggested brown rice, quinoa and barley as higher-fiber alternatives to white rice. Canned tuna can add an inexpensive source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids to salads, sandwiches or brown rice bowls.

Nutritionists pointed out healthy eating does not mean every fruit and vegetable has to come from the produce aisle, which can be more expensive.

Bartnick noted canned and frozen foods generally last longer, helping households avoid wasting money when fresh food spoils. She added frozen produce is typically preserved when it is ripe and retains its nutrients.

"Having frozen foods, for example, frozen produce is a healthy swap, and it is a misconception that it's not as healthy as the fresh produce section. So we advocate for that a lot of times," Bartnick underscored.

Bartnick emphasized the importance of checking labels and choosing canned or frozen products marked low sodium, no salt added, or no sugar added. Frozen fruits and vegetables can be used in soups, stir-fries, and smoothies, and she advised avoiding fruit packed in syrup.

Missouri News Service originally published this story.