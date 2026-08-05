Southeast Missouri Regional Election Results: 2026 August Primary

The August 2026 Primary in Missouri drew larger-than-normal participation and fewer unopposed races across the region. Amendments 4 and 5 likely drew more people to the polls.

Cape Girardeau County garnered 33 percent voter turnout in this election. Earlier this year, for the municipal election, only 19 percent of registered voters showed up to the polls.

In Unofficial Election Results for the Missouri Primary Election held on August 4th, 2026:

Republican Scott Fitzpatrick and Democrat Quentin Wilson have won a majority of the vote for the State Auditor race.

On the statewide ballot measures , a majority voted 'Yes' on Constitutional Amendments 1 and 2, with a majority voting 'No' on Amendments 4 and 5.

In the Cape County Presiding Commissioner race, Charlie Herbst won with 56 percent of the vote. While he steps into his new position, Herbst's vacancy on the Commission will be filled by Governor Kehoe's appointment.

Meanwhile, in the District 8 US Representative race, Republican Jason Smith and Democrat Chris Reichard won their primaries and will face off in the November midterms.

Lisa Larmie has won the seat of Butler County Recorder of Deeds. In St. Genevieve County, Republican State Representative Candidate Bryant Wolfin and Republican Prosecuting Attorney Candidate Wayne Williams have won their respective positions.

The City of Jackson question , which proposed a percent sales tax on lodging to be appropriated to a tourism or a convention and visitors bureau, was approved.

In Perry County, Proposition KIDS , which aimed to raise the tax levy ceiling to fund construction and renovations on the Perryville High School Campus, was approved by 16 percentage points.