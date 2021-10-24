-
Public hearings for Missouri's redistricting process begin Saturday in St. Louis and continue next week in Springfield and Kansas City. Watchdog groups…
-
Akin had been fighting cancer for several years.
-
According to the AP, voters have decided not to recall California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. He will remain the leader of the country's most populous state until at least 2023.
-
Some Missouri lawmakers are "appalled" after an exhibit documenting the history of the LGBTQ rights movement in Kansas City was removed just days after it was installed in the state capitol.
-
Parson points to an uptick in vaccinations since the delta variant began to spread in southwest Missouri. But the GOP chief executive says there will be a percentage of Missourians who will not get the vaccine against COVID-19.
-
Missouri's Supreme Court has unanimously ruled in favor of the voter-approved Medicaid expansion plan, expanding its low-income health care program, MO…
-
Three GOP members of Congress thinking of running to replace U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt also posted sizable hauls.
-
On Tues. July 6, four new bills concerning public utilities, taxation, and military affairs were signed into law by Governor Mike Parson.Senate Bill 44…
-
Updated: 06/22/21 at 1:25pm Just before noon on Tues. June 22, Gov. Parson announced that there will be a special session called for the Missouri…
-
The last Missouri Democrat to win a U.S. Senate race talks about whether her party can succeed in the 2022 contest to replace U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.