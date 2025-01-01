Anna Spoerre

Anna SpoerreMissouri Independent Reporter
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is leading a lawsuit to restrict access to mifepristone, a common abortion medication. He claims that the lost "potential population" from teen parents will cost the state revenue and political representation.