Anna Spoerre covers reproductive health care. A graduate of Southern Illinois University, she most recently worked at the Kansas City Star where she focused on storytelling that put people at the center of wider issues. Before that she was a courts reporter for the Des Moines Register.

Anna Spoerre

Missouri Independent Reporter

Missouri Independent is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.