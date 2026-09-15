Youth Beginner Recorder Ensemble Practice

Want to entertain your friends and family? Join the Youth Beginner Recorder Ensemble! Students will learn to read music and the basic techniques required to play the recorder. Recorders will be provided. (ages 9-11)

Students who sign up for this are committing to 4-week lessons, every Friday at 3:30 pm, ending with a concert for family and friends on Friday, October 30.

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Accompanying Adults: This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.