Pets & Petals Boo Bash is a fun-filled, family-friendly, Halloween-themed event celebrating our furry friends, feathered companions, scaly pals, and floral favorites!

Event Highlights:



Local Vendors & Themed Booths - Explore a variety of pet and plant booths featuring products, services, and unique finds.

- Explore a variety of pet and plant booths featuring products, services, and unique finds. Bring-Your-Pet Festivities - Leash up your well-behaved pets and let them join the fun! There’ll be activities, treats, Weiner dog racing, and photo ops.

- Leash up your well-behaved pets and let them join the fun! There’ll be activities, treats, Weiner dog racing, and photo ops. Giveaways - Score fun freebies and prizes throughout the day!

- Score fun freebies and prizes throughout the day! Costume Contests & Trick-or-Treating

Whether you’re a pet parent, plant lover, or both, there’s something for everyone at Pets & Petals!

For more info, visit: showmecenter.biz.

Vendor Questions? Want to be a Vendor?

Contact Kelli Dysinger at 573.651.5056 / 573.450.7894 / kdysinger@semo.edu

