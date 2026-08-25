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Pets & Petals Boo Bash

Pets & Petals Boo Bash

Pets & Petals Boo Bash is a fun-filled, family-friendly, Halloween-themed event celebrating our furry friends, feathered companions, scaly pals, and floral favorites!

Event Highlights:

  • Local Vendors & Themed Booths - Explore a variety of pet and plant booths featuring products, services, and unique finds.
  • Bring-Your-Pet Festivities - Leash up your well-behaved pets and let them join the fun! There’ll be activities, treats, Weiner dog racing, and photo ops.
  • Giveaways - Score fun freebies and prizes throughout the day!
  • Costume Contests & Trick-or-Treating

Whether you’re a pet parent, plant lover, or both, there’s something for everyone at Pets & Petals!

For more info, visit: showmecenter.biz.

Vendor Questions? Want to be a Vendor?
Contact Kelli Dysinger at 573.651.5056 / 573.450.7894 / kdysinger@semo.edu

Show Me Center
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Show Me Center
1333 N Sprigg Street
Cape Girardeau, 63701