Pets & Petals Boo Bash
Pets & Petals Boo Bash
Pets & Petals Boo Bash is a fun-filled, family-friendly, Halloween-themed event celebrating our furry friends, feathered companions, scaly pals, and floral favorites!
Event Highlights:
- Local Vendors & Themed Booths - Explore a variety of pet and plant booths featuring products, services, and unique finds.
- Bring-Your-Pet Festivities - Leash up your well-behaved pets and let them join the fun! There’ll be activities, treats, Weiner dog racing, and photo ops.
- Giveaways - Score fun freebies and prizes throughout the day!
- Costume Contests & Trick-or-Treating
Whether you’re a pet parent, plant lover, or both, there’s something for everyone at Pets & Petals!
For more info, visit: showmecenter.biz.
Vendor Questions? Want to be a Vendor?
Contact Kelli Dysinger at 573.651.5056 / 573.450.7894 / kdysinger@semo.edu
Show Me Center
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Show Me Center
1333 N Sprigg StreetCape Girardeau, 63701