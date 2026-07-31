Jour De Fete
Jour De Fete
Visit Ste. Gen will host the 58th annual Jour de Fete festival on August 8-9.
The free, family-friendly event will feature over 200 artisan and crafts booths, plus hands-on exhibits, a variety of food vendors, live entertainment, car show, living history demonstrations, street performers, and more set in the unique and historic surroundings of Ste. Genevieve.
Jour de Fete will take place from 10 to 6 on Saturday, August 8, and 9 to 4 on Sunday, August 9, in Historic Downtown Ste. Genevieve.
Historic Downtown Ste. Genevieve
Free
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Downtown Ste. Genevieve
15738837097
Historic Downtown Ste. Genevieve
66 S Main StSte Genevieve, Missouri 63670-1628
(573) 883-7097
info@visitstegen.com