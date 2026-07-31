Visit Ste. Gen will host the 58th annual Jour de Fete festival on August 8-9.

The free, family-friendly event will feature over 200 artisan and crafts booths, plus hands-on exhibits, a variety of food vendors, live entertainment, car show, living history demonstrations, street performers, and more set in the unique and historic surroundings of Ste. Genevieve.

Jour de Fete will take place from 10 to 6 on Saturday, August 8, and 9 to 4 on Sunday, August 9, in Historic Downtown Ste. Genevieve.

Jour De Fete Facebook page