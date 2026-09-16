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Bollinger Mill Fall Festival

Bollinger Mill Fall Festival

Missouri State Parks will host a Fall Festival at Bollinger Mill State Historic Site on October 3.

Activities will include self-guided mill tours, a scavenger hunt, antique tractors and engines, food trucks, craft vendors, and live bluegrass music. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

The Fall Festival will take place Saturday, October 3, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Bollinger Mill State Historic Site in Burfordville, MO.

Event schedule:

TimesActivitiesLocation
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Antique tractors and engines on displayDay-use area
10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.Free self-guided tours of the entire millMill
Bingo and mill scavenger hunt sheets available at the mill desk; prizes awarded upon completion
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Free self-guided tours of the first floor of the millMill
Craft items for saleDay-use area
11 a.m.Antique tractor parade through the covered bridge; will last approximately five to 10 minutesCovered bridge (in the day-use area)
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.Award-winning barbecue from BBQ 2 the Rescue and delicious ice cream and snow cones from Semo Sno Cones & Ice Cream available for purchase (Depending on the weather, Semo might also be selling hot cocoa and caramel apple cups.)Day-use area
2-4 p.m.Free music from the Whitewater Bluegrass Band; this local band plays traditional bluegrass music with a little humor included.Day-use area
Bollinger Mill State Historic Site
Free
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Missouri State Parks
https://mostateparks.com/
Bollinger Mill State Historic Site
113 Bollinger Mill Road
Burfordville, Missouri 63739
https://mostateparks.com/park/bollinger-mill-state-historic-site