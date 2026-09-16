Bollinger Mill Fall Festival

Missouri State Parks will host a Fall Festival at Bollinger Mill State Historic Site on October 3.

Activities will include self-guided mill tours, a scavenger hunt, antique tractors and engines, food trucks, craft vendors, and live bluegrass music. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

The Fall Festival will take place Saturday, October 3, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Bollinger Mill State Historic Site in Burfordville, MO.

Event schedule: