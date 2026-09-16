Bollinger Mill Fall Festival
Bollinger Mill Fall Festival
Missouri State Parks will host a Fall Festival at Bollinger Mill State Historic Site on October 3.
Activities will include self-guided mill tours, a scavenger hunt, antique tractors and engines, food trucks, craft vendors, and live bluegrass music. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
The Fall Festival will take place Saturday, October 3, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Bollinger Mill State Historic Site in Burfordville, MO.
Event schedule:
|Times
|Activities
|Location
|10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|Antique tractors and engines on display
|Day-use area
|10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
|Free self-guided tours of the entire mill
|Mill
|Bingo and mill scavenger hunt sheets available at the mill desk; prizes awarded upon completion
|10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|Free self-guided tours of the first floor of the mill
|Mill
|Craft items for sale
|Day-use area
|11 a.m.
|Antique tractor parade through the covered bridge; will last approximately five to 10 minutes
|Covered bridge (in the day-use area)
|11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|Award-winning barbecue from BBQ 2 the Rescue and delicious ice cream and snow cones from Semo Sno Cones & Ice Cream available for purchase (Depending on the weather, Semo might also be selling hot cocoa and caramel apple cups.)
|Day-use area
|2-4 p.m.
|Free music from the Whitewater Bluegrass Band; this local band plays traditional bluegrass music with a little humor included.
|Day-use area
Bollinger Mill State Historic Site
Free
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Missouri State Parks
Bollinger Mill State Historic Site
113 Bollinger Mill RoadBurfordville, Missouri 63739