“It keeps me sane,”

Sane, the feeling of being calm, is the word Backroad Weekly founder Caitlan Hester used to describe herself after a hike in nature.

Hester is not the only one who feels this way after a hike. A Stanford study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences showed that an hour and a half of hiking in nature lowered rumination of negative thoughts.

National Take a Hike Day is on Nov. 17. The American Hiking Society website states the day is dedicated to exploring nature by going on a hike.

Backroad Weekly is a weekly newsletter and KRCU radio program that features scenic spots, town events, and museums for people to visit in the SEMO area.

Hester was raised in Southeast Missouri but did not feel it was the place to start her life after she graduated from college. After ten years of living in Costa Rica, Hester moved back to the town she grew up in, and she wanted to maintain the same outdoorsy lifestyle.

Hester started the email newsletter to share with members of the SEMO community places they can go to without having to go far.

“I just kept finding all this stuff that I had no idea was in Southeast Missouri. Even though I was born and raised in Southeast Missouri, I had just taken it for granted that there was nothing really interesting or fun to do in the area,” Hester said. “And I just kept being blown away… and so, I was encouraged to share that.”

Graphic by Kelsey Fennewald / Graphic by Kelsey Fennewald Safety guidelines from Caitlan Hester, the founder of 'Backroad Weekly'.

Why Hike?

Hester has hiked out of the country, explored waterfalls and caverns, but when asked about her favorite moments in nature, she was reminded of watching her daughter interact with nature.

“... I have a daughter, being able to take her outside, and seeing the way she experiences nature, it's like I get to experience it all over again. It's so easy to become jaded with things…and the fact that she goes nuts when she sees a blue jay, she can identify a blue jay,” Hester said. “And for her to go crazy over blue jays, it's like, you know what? Those are really beautiful birds.”

A European Journal of Forest Research article reported that being immersed in nature can contribute to increased mindfulness, a feeling of being present and aware.

Hester said that hiking can help people who feel trapped living in a small town in Southeast Missouri.

“Hiking does help you feel more connected to where you live.” Hester said, “...So to find that peace with where you're located, with where you live, to feel connected to it, to feel pride in it, it's good for your mental health.”

If you want to experience these benefits or want to celebrate the national holiday, Hester listed many hiking trails for SEMO community members to choose from. Here are some of her suggestions:

Trail of Tears: Sheppard Point Trail

Length of Trail: 3 miles out and back

Asher Owens / Southeast Arrow A bench overlook at the Trail of Tears State Park in Cape Girardeau, Mo., Nov 13, 2026.

Sheppard Point Trail is just one of four trails at Trail of Tears State Park. The Missouri State Park website states the trail is made up of many types of trees: American beech, cucumber magnolia, tulip poplar, oak, and hickory trees.

The trail ends at Sheppard Point, a bluff that overlooks the Mississippi River. Hikers will have to make a round trip to get back to the start.

Hester said this is her favorite trail to hike in cold weather because the hilly landscape offers an immediate ascent at the start.

“My favorite trail inside of Trail of Tears State Park is the Sheppard Point Trail, and the reason that I like it, especially for cold weather, is because it's hilly. It immediately starts with an ascent,” Hester said, “if you start with an ascent, and then once you're in the woods, and you're surrounded by all this tree cover, and it's blocking the wind, it's actually the perfect time to hike.”

Trail of Tears State Parks also offer the Lake Trail, Nature Trail, Peewah Trail, and a Mississippi River Overlook.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center

Length of Trail - 2 miles of trails

Kelsey Fennewald / Southeast Arrow Trailhead sign that shows the names and directions of hiking trails at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center on Friday, Nov. 13

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located in Cape County North Park. The conservation area offers the White Oak Trace Trails, a two-mile network of trails around the nature center.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center website states that when walking the trail, you will experience a “river cove forest experience”. Hikers will also get to see a man-made swamp and sinkholes when following the trail system.

Hester said the center has good trails for someone who does not want to travel far from SEMO, or they have a busy lifestyle but still wants to be outdoors.

“If you don't have a lot of time to drive out somewhere, I mean, you could do it after work, because it's close, and you still get outside, and you get all the benefits of being outside,” Hester said.

The White Oak Trace trails include the Ridgetop Trail, Paw Paw Valley, Sinkhole Bottom, Tulip Poplar, Wood Duck Swamp, Cottonwood Crossing, and Maple Hollow Trail.

Cape LaCroix Trail

Length of Trail: Sources vary between 6.03 miles - 9.9 miles

The City of Cape Girardeau map of LaCroix Trail shows the trail goes from Shawnee Park to Cape Girardeau County North Park.

Sources vary on the length of the trail. The City of Cape Girardeau website states the trail is 6.03 miles. AllTrails , an app dedicated to hiking trails, states the trail is 9.9 miles out and back. The app states the trail is flat, paved, and wheelchair- and stroller accessible. AllTrails states the trail will lead a hiker through Cape Girardeau neighborhoods, parks, and conservation land.

Hester said that Cape LaCroix Trail can be accessed at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center for people who want to walk a longer hike.

“You can do the Cape Nature Center Trails, and then if you want to do more than the two miles that they offer you out there, you can connect it to the Cape LaCroix Trail. And you can walk all day on that trail,” Hester said.

TrailLink , another website dedicated to trails, states Cape LaCroix can also be accessed from Shawnee Park, Arena Park, and Osage Park

Riverfront Walkway

Length of Trail - 2.6 miles out and back

The Riverfront Walkway is between the Mississippi River and Cape Girardeau’s floodwall. AllTrails states the start of the walkway is located at Red Star Access Park. People can also enter the walkway through the floodwall gates.

If a hiker follows the Riverfront Walkway, they will be guided to Riverfront Park. The City of Cape Girardeau website states the park is 1.5 acres and includes terraced seating to look out at the Mississippi River. Painted murals of Cape Girardeau’s history can be viewed on the other side of the floodwall.

Hester said she enjoys walking by the Mississippi River because it is important to Cape Girardeau’s history.

“I really enjoy the Mississippi River. I mean, it's a vital part of Cape's history… I love walking along Cape's Riverfront,” Hester said.

According to the VisitCape website , in 1835, the Cape Girardeau riverfront was “the busiest port on the Mississippi between St. Louis and Memphis”. Downtown businesses were ruined by extreme floods between 1927 and 1951. In 1956, construction of the floodwall started to keep flooding out of downtown. The wall was completed in 1964.

Hester said that Riverfront Walkway is a good hike if someone does not want to get dirty in muddy terrain.

“In the winter, especially in slippery conditions, around midday when things are thawing out, the trails can be really muddy and you're trekking through slop…it's nice to have a paved trail,” Hester said.

Hester said some people might have the wrong perception of what hiking can be; for her, it is a time to unplug and be in nature.

“A lot of people might think that hiking has become this really rugged, you know, intense kind of exercise, and you really have to be sweating for it to count. But it can be a really relaxing thing… It keeps me sane. It's exercise. It's the opposite of overwhelming,” Hester said.

Southeast Missouri offers diverse hiking trails for hikers. Rugged or paved, forest or riverfront and short or long. All trails offer the same benefits that come from taking a hike. Find out how nature makes you feel by choosing one of them.

The Southeast Arrow, a student-run news organization, originally published this story.