The City of Cape Girardeau has announced specific dates and locations for the region's fall deer hunting season. The City of Cape Girardeau has announced specific dates and locations for the region's fall deer hunting season. The City of Cape decided on managed deer hunting designations to support healthy wildlife population control and prevent starvation, as well as reducing the spread of diseases.
Missouri's black bears were decimated in the early 20th century, but have come back in recent years. With an estimated 800 bears now living in the state, the Department of Conservation is holding a regulated hunt to help with population control.
Natural wildfires across the US are common in the summertime, however, more severe wildfires can become invasive and pose a threat to nature, animals,…
The invasive emerald ash borer, a small, metallic-green beetle native to Asia, may eliminate the ash tree from North America. In Missouri, EAB is present…
Late spring and early summer are when Missourians are most likely to come across one of the state's estimated 800 black bears - whether crossing the road,…
The Missouri Department of Conservation is seeking information from the public, identifying the individual or individuals who vandalized a restroom…
A series of videos on YouTube and Facebook in Spanish are designed to get new visitors to the state's parks.
Chronic wasting disease has not affected large numbers of deer in Missouri, but its geographical spread is increasing in the state.
The brown-headed nuthatch is back in Missouri after it was chased out by logging 100 years ago.
The Missouri Department of Conservation says the black bear population is strong enough to support a hunting season.