Missouri Hemp Production Grant Announced By MO Dept. Of Agriculture







On Thurs. Oct. 7, the Missouri Department of Agriculture announced grants of up to $200,000 for the expansion of industrial Hemp fiber processing capacity in the state of Missouri.









The Missouri general assembly voted to appropriate $700,000 in funds to help build Missouri's industrial hemp processing capacity. This will also create additional marketing opportunities for Missouri hemp producers.







This is a reimbursement grant that requires a 25% cash match. Eligible expenses include equipment for processing industrial hemp fiber, as well as any direct fees associated with the equipment such as installation fees. In order to receive funding, applicants must be Missouri based.







Applications are due on October 22, 2021, and grants will be awarded on November 8, 2021. All expenses eligible to be written off, must be between the date of award and March 1, 2022.







All grant recipients must also submit a reimbursement request and progress report no later than April 1, 2022.









More information is available on the Missouri Department of Agriculture website.





