On Thurs. Oct. 7, the Missouri Department of Agriculture announced grants of up to $200,000 for the expansion of industrial Hemp fiber processing capacity…
On Thursday, May 27, the Missouri Department of Agriculture announced the federal approval of the state’s amendment to the Industrial Hemp Plan. Missouri…
Humans have been growing hemp for centuries. Hemp-based foods have taken off recently. So have lotions and soaps that use hemp oil. There’s evidence...
The U.S. market for foods and beauty products that contain hemp is growing, but American manufacturers that use hemp have their hands tied. The crop is…
A handful of farmers are set to plant the country’s first hemp crop in decades, despite federal regulations that tightly restrict the plant’s…
Brandy Johnson has done everything she can to take care of her son, Tre. The Bernie, Mo. mother didn’t expect Tre to live through the night when he was…
Republican Senator Rand Paul and Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture James Comer are playing a game of chicken with the federal government over the…