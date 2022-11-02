SE Connect is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast - SEMO's New Ag Degree and New Telescope for Chemistry and Physics Department
Southeast Missouri State University is now offering a Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness that combines horticulture and cannabis. The degree option is brand new and SEMO is one of the few institutions and perhaps the only school that offers it. Students who complete the degree will be familiar with agribusiness, horticulture and cannabis and the chemistry side of the plant. Professor of Agriculture, Dr. Sven Svenson, tells us all about it.
Then, we're joined by Dr. Jonathan Kessler from Southeast’s Department of Chemistry and Physics about a new telescope the department purchased this past summer that will help provide a great view of the night sky.