On Thurs. Oct. 7, the Missouri Department of Agriculture announced grants of up to $200,000 for the expansion of industrial Hemp fiber processing capacity…
The issue affects how can fix an iPhone, or whether farmers can tinker with their high-tech agricultural machinery.
On Thursday, May 27, the Missouri Department of Agriculture announced the federal approval of the state’s amendment to the Industrial Hemp Plan. Missouri…
Bonus payments from the federal government because of the coronavirus were the difference in total farm income going up instead of dropping.
Farmers have faced challenges the past couple of years, from the trade war to the current pandemic putting a strain on the industry.Barry Bean is a board…
A cancellation order has been issued by the Environmental Protection Agency for three dicamba herbicides, and the Missouri Department of Agriculture is…
The Missouri State Fair will go on this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. A message on the fair’s website states that the event, August 13-23 in...
Farmers in Missouri are facing increased challenges as the result of climate change, especially heavy rainfall events. Last year, flooding on the...
Walker Claridge is trying his best to supply local ranchers, farmers and vegetable growers with an income during a global pandemic. As the owner of the...
The Missouri Farm Bureau and MU Extension are giving farmers steps they can take to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The first tip is to limit the number...