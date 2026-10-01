Suspect in Custody, Charged with Murder Following Deadly Shooting in Downtown Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau man Quazerious Murray, 21, was arrested by the Cape Girardeau Police Department and is now facing multiple charges in connection with the weekend shooting in downtown Cape Girardeau that left three injured and one dead.

Murray is charged with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault and four counts of armed criminal action. Murray is on a one-million-dollar cash bond. Murray’s first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 22.

On Saturday, Sept. 27, around 2 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on Main St. located near Themis in downtown Cape Girardeau after hearing gunshots.

Four victims were reported injured with gunshot wounds, and a 17-year-old juvenile, now identified as Keyon Malcom of Parma, Mo., later died from sustained injuries.

The three other victims are now recovering, two of whom were identified as SEMO students .

Police located two handguns and shell casings at the scene. Witnesses provided descriptions and details from the scene to police, along with surveillance footage from the City and local businesses.

Police were able to compare surveillance footage to social media pictures matching the clothing and description to the scene and identify Murray as the lead suspect.

Additionally, 24-year-old Herman Jackson III was also arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. He is in jail on a $500,000 bond following the shooting.

According to the probable cause statement, Jackson took a firearm off the ground after the shooting and attempted to hide it in front of his waistband.

In an updated Facebook statement, the Cape Girardeau Police Department states that investigators are sure that everyone involved with this shooting is now in custody and no further arrests are anticipated.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been removed from the investigation, and any further information regarding the case should be handled by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.