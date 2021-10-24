Southeast Arrow

-
Center for Speech And Hearing Hosts Third Annual Sensory-Friendly 'Trunk Or Treat'
-
After a fire scorched the building in March, the Broadway Theatre in downtown Cape Girardeau has been given 90 days to get up to code or be demolished by…
-
The Redhawk Vaccine Incentive Program recently put out a new challenge in hopes of reaching a campus-wide 70% vaccination rate. Clubs and student…
-
This year, Southeast celebrates female empowerment in a McNair cohort composed entirely of women. Composed of 11 female students of varying ethnicities…
-
At freshman orientation Aug. 20, Vargas announced a plan to get the majority of Southeast students vaccinated. An email was sent to Southeast students…
-
This story was edited with updates December 7, 2020.In order to recognize graduates this fall, officials at Southeast Missouri State University worked…
-
Southeast students from the Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance presented their skills in a multitude of dance styles at the annual…
-
This story was originally published Thursday, October 29, 2020.The Southeast women’s basketball team won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament…
-
This story was originally published on Friday, November 20, 2020.Bella Szabo was nominated by her peers to be an exhibition coordinator for an art show…
-
This story was originally published Mon. Nov. 30, 2020.Student parking tickets were forgiven for donating non-perishable items to parking services to…