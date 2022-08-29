SEMO Senior Hannah Porter Honored with Student Veteran Leadership Award

"Humble," "Caring," "Serves the veteran community"— these are just a few of the words said by Military Services Director Amanda Woods about Student Veteran Leadership Award winner Hannah Porter.

Woods nominated SEMO Biomedical Science senior Hannah Porter for the Student Veteran Leadership award, but withheld telling Porter, who didn’t find out until she received an email saying she had won.

“I got this email over the summer, and it said I was the recipient for the award,” Porter said. “I took it to Amanda [Woods] and asked if this was spam. I literally had no idea she did this.”

Woods told Porter she nominated her for the award due to her outstanding work for the Veteran Services, and she deserved the award for all the selfless service she provided for veterans and students.

“She really brought together a diverse group of people that may never have come together otherwise,” Woods said. “I wanted her to know that she means something to our community, our office, and to the Student Veteran community within Cape Girardeau.”

G.I. Jobs Magazine sponsored the award, which had thirty-three total recipients nationwide.

G.I. Jobs editor Dan Fazio will publish the list of winners in the August edition of the magazine, which is distributed to transitioning service members (military service men and women leaving the armed forces), veterans, and their families across the world.

“The 33 veterans on the list this year exemplify the excellence that military and veteran students bring to learning institutes all across the nation,” Fazio said. “They go above and beyond the expectations in helping their fellow student veterans succeed.”

Porter is currently living at Fort Drum, New York with her active duty Army husband. She plans to finish up a few classes she is taking at SEMO online, and will begin working toward her doctorate degree to become a veterinarian.

To see Hannah’s entry along with other nominees listed, visit G.I. Jobs website.

