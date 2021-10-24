-
President Donald Trump signed an executive order last Tuesday to address concerns raised by national protests about policing. In recent weeks, KRCU’s…
-
A major stepping stone has been laid for local residents working past flood conditions that have struck Missouri. After declaring a state of emergency on…
-
Gov. Mike Parson is crediting the growth in Missouri to President Donald Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. In a news release, Parson’s office said 64%…
-
Joined by several guests, President Trump visited a full Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri for a final campaign rally last night before midterm…
-
The Cape Girardeau City Council has rescheduled their Nov. 5 meeting. According to an email from the city of Cape Girardeau, city employees and officials…
-
Conservative radio talk show host, Sean Hannity will be broadcasting his weekday, nationally syndicated “The Sean Hannity Show” live from KZIM KSIM, a…
-
President Trump is delivering his State of the Union address to Congress, which will be followed by a response from the Democratic Party. Journalists…
-
Since U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the Trump administration’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also…
-
President Donald Trump issued a controversial executive order over the weekend triggering widespread opposition. The order temporarily bans refugees from…