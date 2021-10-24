opioid drug overdoses

-
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has issued subpoenas to three companies that distribute opioids throughout the United States. The subpoenas were...
Gov. Jay Nixon signed into law House Bill 1568. The new law will expand access to Naloxone, a lifesaving drug proven to reverse the effects of an opioid…
The state of prescription opioid abuse in America has steadily been on the rise. According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and…
With no way to track users, Missouri medical associations try to cut back on narcotics prescriptionsA patient comes into an emergency room, clearly in pain and begging for medication. Is she physically ill or addicted to narcotics? It’s almost...