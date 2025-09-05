MO Groups Host Free Event to Celebrate Recovery and Provide Support

September is National Recovery Month, and in Missouri this weekend, advocates are celebrating with local agencies hosting the fifth annual Recovery Jamboree in Branson.

Nearly 1 million Missourians experience mental illness each year, and about 750,000 face substance use disorders.

Tammy Mclaughlin, executive director of Stone County Recovery Center and Housing, overcame her own struggles with substance use and said more than 6,000 people have sought help at her facility in the past five years.

"I myself, I have 12 years in recovery come October," Mclaughlin explained. "You know it's an uphill battle every day. But with all the resources out there it makes it easier. It lets people know that they're not alone. That there is help. They just gotta be willing to reach out."

The recovery Jamboree takes place Saturday at the Sanctuary of Hope in Branson. Organizers said the event will include food, music, resources, and family activities, all aimed at celebrating recovery while connecting people with support.

Substance use remains a major health concern in Missouri, with nearly 2,000 overdose deaths last year, most linked to fentanyl. Advocates stressed the need for “recovery-ready” communities, where local resources and employers support people in recovery and reduce barriers to care.

Marietta Hagan, project coordinator at Cox Health, said while there is much work to be done, she is thankful overdose deaths are declining locally.

"I think a lot of that has to do with both our awareness and talking about it more," Hagan noted. "But then also the distribution and really saturation of communities of naloxone and people being aware of what an opioid overdose looks like and what naloxone is and how to save a life."

Hagan added that 30 resource agencies will be on hand at the recovery Jamboree, and she is expecting more than 250 people to attend the event.

