Missouri Uses Vending Machines in Fight Against Overdose Deaths

Vending machines usually bring to mind snacks, but in communities across Missouri, some are now stocked with something far more urgent.

Narcan, often referred to as the “Lazarus drug” for its ability to reverse opioid overdoses, is being made available through vending-style machines and porch boxes as part of a broader push to save lives.

State data show more than 1,400 Missourians died from drug overdoses last year, with nearly two-thirds involving opioids. Public health officials say wider access to naloxone, commonly sold as Narcan, can help reverse the trend.

Christopher Roush, battalion chief of EMS and special operations for the Springfield Fire Department, said the strategy is backed by research.

"There’s a ton of research out there in drug poisoning specifically to show that as we saturate communities with resources that prevent overdose fatalities, i.e. naloxone, we see that there's a net impact in the community that reduces death," Roush reported.

In Springfield and Greene County, residents can find free locations, as well as training and overdose-prevention resources through Revive417.com.

The vending machines and porch boxes provide round-the-clock access to Narcan, without a prescription, appointment, or cost. Roush added that there is no sign-up or screening involved, and accessing the medication is designed to be quick and straightforward.

"You really simply are coming up to a machine, selecting the material that might be applicable to your use case, and you’re taking that with you," Roush outlined. "Anyone can come up and open the front of the box and access the resources that they need."

Roush compared Narcan to a smoke alarm, saying it cannot prevent addiction, but it can prevent death. Health officials said expanding access statewide is a key part of Missouri’s ongoing overdose prevention strategy.

The Missouri News Service originally published this story.