© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

Newly-Legal Fentanyl Testing Strips Help Fight Overdose Deaths in MO

KRCU Public Radio | By Farah Siddiqi
Published November 13, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST
Sen. Holly Thompson, R-Scott City, sponsored legislation to decriminalize fentanyl testing strips, which used to be considered drug paraphernalia.
Wladimir_Bulgar/luchschenF - stock.adobe.com
/
514562881
Sen. Holly Thompson, R-Scott City, sponsored legislation to decriminalize fentanyl testing strips, which used to be considered drug paraphernalia.

The rise in deaths involving synthetic opioids or fentanyl have overdose-prevention advocates looking for solutions across the nation.

Gov. Mike Parson recently signed a bill legalizing fentanyl test strips with hopes of lessening the death toll.

Rithvik Kondai Sr., overdose prevention coordinator for the Missouri Institute of Health, said these days it is hard to understand the trends, and fentanyl seems to be in everything.

"You think you're buying heroin but you're getting fentanyl," Kondai explained. "Now it's shifted to finding traces of it in cocaine, in meth, in MDMA, in other substances that are not opioids."

Missouri joins at least 20 other states in decriminalizing the drug-detection tool. Neighboring Kansas legalized fentanyl test strips earlier this year as well.

Kondai contended there is still more to do in the fight for overdose prevention and the government should not just stop at fentanyl test strips.

"There's now this adulterant called xylazine in the opioid supply," Kondai noted. "There are xylazine test strips available, but technically in Missouri, we wouldn't be allowed to give them out per se. Why not just take it to that next step where we can just make drug checking legal?"

Over the summer, the Biden administration announced a plan to combat the growing problem of fentanyl being laced with xylazine, an animal tranquilizer known by the slang term "tranq."

According to a report released last year by the Drug Enforcement Administration, xylazine-positive overdose deaths increased by more than 500% in the Midwest between 2020 and 2021.

The Missouri Public News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.
Tags
Health & Science opioid drug overdosesDrug Prevention
Farah Siddiqi
Born and raised in Canada to an early Pakistani immigrant family, Farah Siddiqi was naturally drawn to the larger purpose of making connections and communicating for public reform. She moved to America in 2000 spending most of her time in California and Massachusetts. She has also had the opportunity to live abroad and travel to over 20 countries.
See stories by Farah Siddiqi